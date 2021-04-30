With postseason approaching, JCC softball is on a roll

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College softball team is on a roll heading into a scheduled doubleheader at Broome.
The Lady Cannoneers are playing some quality softball.
They entered Thursday’s action 14-10 overall.
Jefferson is on a four-game winning streak and with the postseason approaching, the team seems to be playing its best ball of the season.
Among Jefferson’s wins was a doubleheader sweep on Sunday of the number-two team in the country, Herkimer. They were statement wins by the Cannoneers.
After a weekend of games against Monroe, the postseason will begin next week.
Mel talks with coach Pat Labiendo in the video above. You can also hear from players Riley Dowlearn, Marissa Valvo, and Kaylee Johnson.
