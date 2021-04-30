WWNY offering live coverage of vigil for Quigg, O’Brien

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - WWNY will have live coverage of the vigil for Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien.
You can watch the gathering on Channel 7 and on our Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Jeff Cole will anchor the special report.
7 News will wrap up coverage of the event on our 11 p.m. newscast.
The vigil will be held near the fountain in the center of Public Square in downtown Watertown.
Quigg and O’Brien were shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at the Bridgeview Real Estate Services office, which they co-owned.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.