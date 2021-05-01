Anne C. Merrell, 91, of Lowville

Anne enthusiastically enjoyed a life filled with beloved pets, gardening, tennis, serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and working as a tax preparer in her husband’s law office. She was a communicant at Trinity Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry and Altar Guild, and representing the parish as a delegate to the Diocese of Central New York. Anne was active in the community as a member of Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary, Current Topics Club, and worked with Literacy Volunteers. She enjoyed golfing and playing bridge, as well as spending time with her family, especially Summers at Crystal Lake, in the company of extended family, including the Miller and Parker families.