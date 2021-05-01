Clayton’s Antique Boat Museum opens for the season

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The boats have been polished and the open sign is back on the street. It’s opening day for one of Clayton’s notable attractions: the Antique Boat Museum.
“I think the boat museum opening today is the first one to start the season off on May 1st which is early and great. We are looking forward to a great season,” said Norma Zimmer.
Zimmer is the village mayor of Clayton and an employee at the museum.
She says last year when the pandemic hit, the staff was unsure of how things would have to change.
But, with protocols in place for over a year, they expect this summer to run smoothly.
“I think we just got to stay focused and make the most out of this great opportunity because I think we are in a lot better place this year than we were,” said Zimmer.
With the state slowly opening up, Zimmer says the museum staff is excited to be able to host weddings this year as well as other popular events like the car and boat shows.
Already, a car show is scheduled for the end of June and a boat show in early August. It’s a chance to continue to show off what a gem the museum is.
“It has a great campus, the atmosphere is nice and the collection is outstanding. We are just very fortunate to have it here in Clayton,” said Zimmer.
The museum will remain open 6 days a week through Columbus Day from 9 AM to 5 PM, closed only on Wednesdays.
