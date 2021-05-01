Mark J. Brunet, 72, of Lowville

Mark was born in Syracuse, NY on December 9, 1948, a son of the late John and Beatrice Marion Brunet. He is a graduate of North Syracuse High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, serving his country from 1966 to 1970. After service he graduated from Le Moyne College and then Chapman University. After graduating he worked as a counselor for the veterans with the Veterans Administration. He then went to work as a Psychologist for OPWDD in Central New York, eventually settling in Lowville working for the OPWDD of Lewis County for over 20 years.