Mark J. Brunet, 72, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mark J. Brunet, 72, of Jefferson St. Lowville, passed away Saturday Morning, May 1, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown.
A Military Honors service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Croghan Mennonite Cemetery with Pastor Evan Zehr officiating. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 or any local humane society or any local Veteran’s Organization.
He is survived by two sisters Maureen Burkett and Karen Brunet both of Brooksville Florida; a brother Greg and his wife Helen Brunet of Chicago Ridge Illinois; special friends Mary Jane Zehr and her children; and Megan Gilbert; many nieces, nephews and cousins, He is predeceased by his parents, a sister Nancy Blackburn and a brother in law, David Burkett.
Mark was born in Syracuse, NY on December 9, 1948, a son of the late John and Beatrice Marion Brunet. He is a graduate of North Syracuse High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, serving his country from 1966 to 1970. After service he graduated from Le Moyne College and then Chapman University. After graduating he worked as a counselor for the veterans with the Veterans Administration. He then went to work as a Psychologist for OPWDD in Central New York, eventually settling in Lowville working for the OPWDD of Lewis County for over 20 years.
Anything Mark did, he researched it thoroughly and immersing himself in it completely, most recently, he was building a guitar. He enjoyed researching genealogy and the science associated with DNA. Mark enjoyed golf. He had a love for animals, often taking in those that needed someone the most. Mark was very generous, helping those in need.
