Nearly 50 trees planted by volunteers in Watertown Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The overnight snow may have caused the ground to be soggy, but that wasn’t going to stop volunteers from getting in on some Arbor Day planting.
Arbor Day was Friday, and Saturday the Watertown Noon Rotary Club held their annual tree planting program on the city’s north side.
48 bare root trees were planted around the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart Church and the Disabled Persons action Organization building.
The chair of the tree planting committee says the turnout of volunteers shows how meaningful this project is to the area.
“Everyone’s enjoying themselves and we are making a difference. These trees, as I said to the group earlier, that we are planting today will out live all of us by one hundred years or more and that is pretty exciting. We are improving the environment and the beauty of the city so it’s just having a good day,” said Phil Sprague, chair of the Watertown Noon Rotary Tree Planting Committee.
Sprague says the rotary club has been helping plant trees in the city since 1976.
