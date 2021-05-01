Peyton Morse remembered at Siena College

LAUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Siena College spent the day honoring fallen student and firefighter Peyton Morse.
The college held a mass to pray for Morse and his loved ones.
Friends, family, firefighters, faculty and peers gathered to honor his life and remember the service he offered to so many organizations.
Siena College then presented Peyton’s diploma to his family.
His mother spoke about Peyton’s character, and encouraged everyone to live life with kindness and morals as Peyton did.
“Thank you, Siena. Thank you all for being so gracious and being a second home to our son. We knew he loved this place,” said Stacy Snyder-Morse, Peyton’s mother.
This Monday, Peyton would have turned 22-years-old. His loved ones are asking that you wear his favorite color yellow on Monday.
