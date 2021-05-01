Richard H. Hof, 93, of Clayton

A memorial service will be held at a time and date to be announced. As per his wishes, he will be donating his body for scientific research. Donations in his name may be made to either Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or St. Cyril’s Church, 26 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.