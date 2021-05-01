Saturday Sports: Girls’ lacrosse takes center stage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the first full weekend of the spring sports season, and despite the snow overnight, a full slate of action was on tap with girls’ high school lacrosse dominating play this Saturday.
Our first stop was Watertown High School where the Lady Cyclones hosted Canton in a Frontier League-N.A.C. meeting.
In the 1st half, Watertown strikes first when Megan Millard takes the feed in front and goes low for the tally. 1-0 Watertown.
Less than 2 minutes later, it’s Millard scoring her 2nd goal of the game. Score: 2-0 Watertown.
Canton gets on the scoreboard when Etta Coburn goes top shelf, cutting the Watertown lead to 2-1.
Watertown gets that one back when Alex Macutek unloads a blast that connects: 3-1 Lady Cyclones.
Olivia Ritz finds the mark as Watertown goes on to beat Canton 17-4.
In Philadelphia, another girls’ Frontier League-N.A.C. meeting as Indian River hosted Potsdam.
It was all Indian River. Bella Davis gets the scoring underway for the Lady Warriors: 1-0 Indian River.
23 seconds later, it’s Davis finding the top corner for the tally: 2-0 Indian River.
A little under a minute later, Davis feeds Kiah Delles for the goal, 3-0 Lady Warriors.
Ally Lamora scores on the doorstep, increasing the Lady Warriors lead to 4-0. It’s Lamora with her 2nd goal of the day as Indian River goes on to beat Potsdam 20-2.
In Carthage, a girls’ Frontier League meeting as the Lady Comets entertained General Brown.
In the 2nd half, the score was 9-3 Lady Lions when McKenna Kobler finds the mark, cutting the Lady Lions lead to 9-4.
General Brown answers less than 30 seconds later when Megan Milkowich dents the back of the net. Score: 10-4 Lady Lions.
Carthage counters when Gracie Highers scores off the free position. Lady Comets down 10-5.
Then it was Rachel Black hitting a cutting Keeley Riley for the score: 11-5 General Brown.
A bit later, it was Black to Mallory Marks as General Brown beats Carthage 12-5.
Saturday Sports Scores
Girls’ HS Lacrosse
- General Brown 12, Carthage 5
- Watertown 17, Canton 4
- Indian River 20, Potsdam 2
Boys’ HS Lacrosse
- General Brown 9, Indian River 8
Men’s Lacrosse
- Clarkson 14, Skidmore 9
- St. Lawrence 14, R.P.I. 7
- SUNY Polytechnic 15, SUNY Canton 7
HS Baseball
- Beaver River 10, Watertown 0
College Baseball
- U. of Rochester 6, St. Lawrence 3
- U. of Rochester 17, St. Lawrence 7
- Clarkson 10, R.I.T. 5
- R.I.T. 16, Clarkson 6
College Softball
- Clarkson 3, Union 1
- Union 7, Clarkson 3
- Ithaca 3, St. Lawrence 0
- Ithaca 11, St. Lawrence 0
- J.C.C. 9, Monroe C.C. 1
- J.C.C. 12, Monroe C.C. 4
Men’s College Track and Field St. Lawrence Invitational
- St. Lawrence 188
- SUNY Plattsburgh 126
- SUNY Potsdam 45
- Utica College 25
Women’s College Track and Field St. Lawrence Invitational
- St. Lawrence 190
- SUNY Plattsburgh 126
- SUNY Potsdam 31
- Utica College 17
