Saturday Sports: Girls’ lacrosse takes center stage
By Rob Krone | May 1, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 11:36 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the first full weekend of the spring sports season, and despite the snow overnight, a full slate of action was on tap with girls’ high school lacrosse dominating play this Saturday.

Our first stop was Watertown High School where the Lady Cyclones hosted Canton in a Frontier League-N.A.C. meeting.

In the 1st half, Watertown strikes first when Megan Millard takes the feed in front and goes low for the tally. 1-0 Watertown.

Less than 2 minutes later, it’s Millard scoring her 2nd goal of the game. Score: 2-0 Watertown.

Canton gets on the scoreboard when Etta Coburn goes top shelf, cutting the Watertown lead to 2-1.

Watertown gets that one back when Alex Macutek unloads a blast that connects: 3-1 Lady Cyclones.

Olivia Ritz finds the mark as Watertown goes on to beat Canton 17-4.

In Philadelphia, another girls’ Frontier League-N.A.C. meeting as Indian River hosted Potsdam.

It was all Indian River. Bella Davis gets the scoring underway for the Lady Warriors: 1-0 Indian River.

23 seconds later, it’s Davis finding the top corner for the tally: 2-0 Indian River.

A little under a minute later, Davis feeds Kiah Delles for the goal, 3-0 Lady Warriors.

Ally Lamora scores on the doorstep, increasing the Lady Warriors lead to 4-0. It’s Lamora with her 2nd goal of the day as Indian River goes on to beat Potsdam 20-2.

In Carthage, a girls’ Frontier League meeting as the Lady Comets entertained General Brown.

In the 2nd half, the score was 9-3 Lady Lions when McKenna Kobler finds the mark, cutting the Lady Lions lead to 9-4.

General Brown answers less than 30 seconds later when Megan Milkowich dents the back of the net. Score: 10-4 Lady Lions.

Carthage counters when Gracie Highers scores off the free position. Lady Comets down 10-5.

Then it was Rachel Black hitting a cutting Keeley Riley for the score: 11-5 General Brown.

A bit later, it was Black to Mallory Marks as General Brown beats Carthage 12-5.

Saturday Sports Scores

Girls’ HS Lacrosse

  • General Brown 12, Carthage 5
  • Watertown 17, Canton 4
  • Indian River 20, Potsdam 2

Boys’ HS Lacrosse

  • General Brown 9, Indian River 8

Men’s Lacrosse

  • Clarkson 14, Skidmore 9
  • St. Lawrence 14, R.P.I. 7
  • SUNY Polytechnic 15, SUNY Canton 7

HS Baseball

  • Beaver River 10, Watertown 0

College Baseball

  • U. of Rochester 6, St. Lawrence 3
  • U. of Rochester 17, St. Lawrence 7
  • Clarkson 10, R.I.T. 5
  • R.I.T. 16, Clarkson 6

College Softball

  • Clarkson 3, Union 1
  • Union 7, Clarkson 3
  • Ithaca 3, St. Lawrence 0
  • Ithaca 11, St. Lawrence 0
  • J.C.C. 9, Monroe C.C. 1
  • J.C.C. 12, Monroe C.C. 4

Men’s College Track and Field St. Lawrence Invitational

  1. St. Lawrence 188
  2. SUNY Plattsburgh 126
  3. SUNY Potsdam 45
  4. Utica College 25

Women’s College Track and Field St. Lawrence Invitational

  1. St. Lawrence 190
  2. SUNY Plattsburgh 126
  3. SUNY Potsdam 31
  4. Utica College 17

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.