Watch: the vigil for Maxine Quigg & Terry O’Brien

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a vigil in downtown Watertown Saturday night for two beloved members of the community who were slain this week.
You can watch most of the vigil above. The remainder is below.
Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien were shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at the business they co-owned, Bridgeview Real Estate Services on Clinton Street in Watertown.
The north side of Public Square was closed to traffic for the vigil, which was held near the fountain in the center of the square.
Local clergy members and members of the community offered prayers and shared their memories of the deceased. Words and songs were performed by Quigg and O’Brien’s loved ones.
