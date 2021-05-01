Watch: Peyton Morse remembrance Mass

Watch: Peyton Morse remembrance Mass
Peyton Morse (Source: Steve Sturtz)
By 7 News Staff | May 1, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 2:33 PM

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mass of Remembrance was held Saturday at Siena College for fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse.

Below, you can watch the Facebook Live recording of the ceremony from a Siena College Facebook page.

During the ceremony, his family was presented with his posthumous degree.

Morse suffered a medical emergency at the state fire academy in Montour Falls on March 3. He died a few days later at a Pennsylvania hospital.

Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman was expected to attend today’s ceremony, along with three other Watertown city firefighters, Morse’s parents and family, and firefighters from the Shaker Road-Loudonville department, where Morse volunteered while in college.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.