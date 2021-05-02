Captain Edward G. Pflugheber, 89, of Dexter

Ed was born on July 27, 1931 in Wanakena, NY, son of Edward and Fern (Hubbard) Pflugheber. He graduated from Philadelphia, NY High School in 1948. He graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1952, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He married his college sweetheart, the love of his life, Joan Hansen. He entered the US Navy as an officer candidate at Newport Rhode Island, where he received his commission as Ensign. He was in active duty for three and a half years as an engineering officer on the destroyer U.S.S. Hunt. He saw military action in Korea, and travelled around the world, before being honorably discharged as Lieutenant Junior grade in 1956. Ed joined the Reserves, where he served in Watertown, Oswego, and Syracuse, during which time he reached the rank of Captain, the youngest ever at that time.