Carlton R. Stowell, 79, of Gouverneur

Carlton graduated from Gouverneur High School and attended college for a year in Boston. He decided to leave college and pursue a career in the military. Carlton enlisted in the United States Air Force which he served in for 14 years before retirement with a honorable medical discharge. He had been stationed in Guam and Vietnam. Upon retirement, he was recruited by the FBI to start with a clerical position and move up thru the ranks. He lived out his remaining days living at Cambray Terraces in Gouverneur.