Hundreds come together to pay tribute to Maxine Quigg & Terry O’Brien

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The faces said it all and so did the sounds.
Hundreds gathered in Watertown’s Public Square Saturday night to pay their respects to 53-year-old Terry O’Brien and 50-year-old Maxine Quigg, the two victims of Wednesday’s shooting at their business: Bridgeview Real Estate Services in downtown Watertown.
The tribute was moving as Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith wanted it to be a chance for the community to come together and heal. At the vigil, many community leaders, and those close to O’Brien and Quigg approached the podium to express their condolences and look back on happier times.
“We certainly don’t want to be here tonight, but we’re here for two outstanding people in the community, citizens in the community, that have touched so many lives. Just unbelievably good, decent people,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith.
“Our community witnessed a horrific event on Wednesday. All too often we see it on the news. Seldom, if ever, do we see it in our backyard. We are appalled when it happens, and rightfully so,” said Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray.
“The realtor family grieves for Terry and Maxine’s family. They’ve lost a parent, a child, a sibling and a friend. We also grieve for ourselves as we’ve lost these colleagues. We need to remember some other victims from Wednesday, Donna and Cameron Stewart. Like Terry and Maxine’s family, they also lost a husband and a father. We grieve with them and we want them to know they’re loved by the realtor family,” said Lance Evans, Executive Officer of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors.
“We love being your neighbor. When we mourn, you mourn, and when you celebrate, we celebrate. So on behalf of the 19,500 soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division, we’d like to personally express our condolences to Terry and Maxine’s family,” said Major General Brian Mennes, the 10th Mountain Division Commanding General.
And those in attendance also reminisced.
“Just devastating, never could imagine such a thing. Just crazy,” said Calvin McNeely.
McNeely lives on Wellesley Island, as did Quigg. He says she would frequently ride her bike by his house.
“I believe they were very nice people. Community oriented people,” said McNeely.
Chad Kolb came to remember both Quigg and O’Brien. He says that his kids played soccer with Quigg’s children growing up.
“There’s no words. It’s just heartbreaking, it’s terrible. You just wish this kind of stuff never went on,” said Kolb.
Their deaths are hitting the local real estate community hard. Before attending Saturday night’s vigil in Public Square, dozens of real estate agents to downtown met at the offices of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors, exchanged hugs, and walking in solidarity to Public Square.
Many at the vigil held flowers, and candles. Some were fighting back tears, others laughed as Mayor Jeff Smith told old stories about growing up and rooming with O’Brien.
“I’m like, ‘Hey, start my car and when you go down, I gotta go to class today’. And he’s like, ‘Oh yeah, no problem.’ So I get all my stuff, I go out to get to my car, it’s about 20 below out. All the windows are down and the AC is on,” said Mayor Jeff Smith.
O’Brien’s son Lelan thanked people for coming and urged the community to continue coming together.
The children of Maxine Quigg’s described who their mother was in their eyes.
“My mom loved life so much. She was fearless and strong and brave and confident. And there’s nothing she couldn’t do,” said Connor Quigg, Maxine’s son.
And Quigg’s daughter reminding people that despite the difficult days, they will get through this with love.
“As I know is true for the O’Brien family, our bonds are stronger than life itself, as we have always known, and now know more than ever,” said Maxine’s daughter Kennedy Quigg.
