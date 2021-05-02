Hundreds come together to pay tribute to Maxine Quigg & Terry O’Brien

“The realtor family grieves for Terry and Maxine’s family. They’ve lost a parent, a child, a sibling and a friend. We also grieve for ourselves as we’ve lost these colleagues. We need to remember some other victims from Wednesday, Donna and Cameron Stewart. Like Terry and Maxine’s family, they also lost a husband and a father. We grieve with them and we want them to know they’re loved by the realtor family,” said Lance Evans, Executive Officer of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors.