Kathleen A. “Kathy” (Lyng) Branagan, 55, of Glenfield

Kathy was born on October 27, 1965 in Watertown the daughter of the late Bruce P. and Patricia A. (Sweeney) Lyng. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1983 and from BOCES Licensed Practical Nursing Program. Kathy baby sat for her niece Kerry right after high school, until she received her LPN license. She married Bruce Branagan on August 31, 1985 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Kathy was a nurse on Ft. Drum, worked at Beaverite, was a school bus driver at Beaver River, she worked for a long time for Dr. Beane in Carthage. Kathy last worked for Fiber Mark.