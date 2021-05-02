Kathleen A. “Kathy” (Lyng) Branagan, 55, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kathleen A. “Kathy” (Lyng) Branagan, 55, died at her home on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Kathy was born on October 27, 1965 in Watertown the daughter of the late Bruce P. and Patricia A. (Sweeney) Lyng. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1983 and from BOCES Licensed Practical Nursing Program. Kathy baby sat for her niece Kerry right after high school, until she received her LPN license. She married Bruce Branagan on August 31, 1985 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Kathy was a nurse on Ft. Drum, worked at Beaverite, was a school bus driver at Beaver River, she worked for a long time for Dr. Beane in Carthage. Kathy last worked for Fiber Mark.
She is survived by her son, Justin Branagan; her two grandchildren, Ivan and Owen Branagan; her two sisters, Christine C. (Kenneth) Mayhew; Sharon M. Lyng; her brother, Mike J. Lyng; nieces, Kerry Mayhew and Jessica Charles; her great nephew, Jacob Charles; her uncle, Robert Lyng; and her cousins, Patrick Lyng, Katrina Lyng Salmons, Sarah Desjardins, Tom Lyng, Arthur Lyng, and Scott Hellinger; and the father of her children, Bruce Branagan.
Kathy is predeceased by her son, Jerome Branagan, and Milton Lawton.
When Kathy was younger she loved horseback riding and showed horses at Lewis County Fair and NY State Fair, played tennis and volleyball in high school, she enjoyed biking, swimming and walking. She was devoted to her dogs, Havana, Peaches, and Missy. Kathy was a strong supporter of adopting shelter dogs.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Brantingham Cemetery, with Rev. Jude C. Nnadibuagha, Parochial Vicar, St. Peter’s Catholic Church officiating. Memorials in Kathy’s name may be made to: Beaver River Central School Booster Club in Memory of Jerome Branagan or Lewis County Humane Society.
On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
