Morse Strong Day honors fallen firefighter

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse would have turned 22 on May 3rd. In his memory, fellow firefighters have dubbed the day Morse Strong Day.
The Shaker Road Loudonville Fire Department, where Morse volunteered during college, is asking the public to celebrate the young firefighter’s life.
They want to see pictures, people honoring Morse in some way, posted to social media with the hashtag #MorseStrong.
Morse died in March after suffering a medical emergency at a training center in Montour Falls.
There are investigations underway into the cause of his death.
