Roy Tarbell, 78, of Akwesasne

Roy was born on September 26, 1942 at the family home in St. Regis, the son of the late Andrews and Agnes (Lazore) Tarbell. He attended school at St. Regis Mohawk School. Roy married Margaret Billings which later ended in divorce. He later married Caroline McDonald on July 20, 1985 in Rochester, NY. Roy was an Ironworker for Local #33 of Rochester retiring after 38 years. He enjoyed volunteering his time at Iakhihsohtha for many years. Roy could always be found at the coffee shop with his friends talking about different events happening in the community. He preferred to spend time with his family and friends at the river camp. He was a member of St. Regis Catholic Church, St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens and Akwesasne Death Benefits Group.