Roy Tarbell, 78, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Roy Tarbell, 78, of 25 McDonald Road, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at his home.
Roy was born on September 26, 1942 at the family home in St. Regis, the son of the late Andrews and Agnes (Lazore) Tarbell. He attended school at St. Regis Mohawk School. Roy married Margaret Billings which later ended in divorce. He later married Caroline McDonald on July 20, 1985 in Rochester, NY. Roy was an Ironworker for Local #33 of Rochester retiring after 38 years. He enjoyed volunteering his time at Iakhihsohtha for many years. Roy could always be found at the coffee shop with his friends talking about different events happening in the community. He preferred to spend time with his family and friends at the river camp. He was a member of St. Regis Catholic Church, St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens and Akwesasne Death Benefits Group.
Roy is survived by his wife, Caroline; his children, Carla (Ralph) Cree, Roy (Pam) Tarbell, Rodney (Cindy) Tarbell, all of Akwesasne and Paula Tarbell of Kentucky; step-children, Stacy (Troy) Skidders and Robert (Clyda) Simmons of Akwesasne; chosen sons, Robin Tarbell of Akwesasne and Mike Terrance of Rochester; chosen daughter, Claudine Tarbell of Akwesasne; godson, Ian Mitchell and goddaughter, Jean Square; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchild; a chosen grandson Ryan McDonald; a sister, Nancy (Charles) Markham of Rochester; a brother, Michael (Marilyn) Tarbell of Akwesasne and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two grandsons, Lucas Tarbell and Kyle Tarbell; three brothers, Francis, Charles and George Tarbell; a sister, Mary Bruno.
A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date at St. Regis Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions in Roy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.