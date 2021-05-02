Spring clean up spruces up Minna Anthony Common Nature Center

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the old saying goes: April showers bring May flowers. And several flowers were planted this weekend on Wellesley Island.
It’s the 10th annual “I Love my Park Weekend”, a tradition for workers and volunteers to spruce up Minna Anthony Common Nature Center at the Wellesley Island State Park. About 40 people spent the weekend cleaning up the trails, laying mulch, and planting flowers and bushes.
Park staff says the work has made a huge difference to the park’s shorelines and trails.
“Well you basically couldn’t see the bottom. It was a grass garden and the grasses were high and they were kind of flat from winter, and so they get cut and raked, and new mulch,” said Darlene Sourwine, the Outreach Coordinator at Minna Anthony Common Nature Center.
Sourwine says the cleanup efforts were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but park staff and park goers are glad to see it look it’s best with warm weather coming up.
