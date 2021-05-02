Sunday Sports: Double header diamond action in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lady Roos of SUNY Canton opened a 4 game home series on the softball diamond Sunday afternoon in Canton as they hosted Cazenovia College in a doubleheader.
In game 1, it was the top of the 2nd when Fiona Hunt scores on the wild pitch to put Cazenovia on top 1-0.
Still in the 2nd, now 2-0, Caitlin Kelleher doubles to the gap in right center. Both Lauren Kelleher and Caila Benning score, upping the Cazenovia lead to 4-0.
Top of the 5th, the score is now 7-0 Cazenovia. Caitlin Helleher goes deep, a 3 run home run over the wall in left center: 10-0 Cazenovia. They go on to shut out SUNY Santon in game 1 by a final score of 14-0.
In game 2, a the top of the 1st, Caitlin Kelleher singles off the shortstops glove and Caila Benning comes around to score from 2nd. Score: 1-0 Cazenovia.
At the bottom of the 3rd, the score is now 4-0 Cazenovia when Mackenzie Currie singles to right center. Madison Austin comes in to score, cutting Cazenovia’s lead to 4-1.
Still in the 3rd, it was Jordan Knapp with the single to left field and Sophia Harris comes in to score to put SUNY Canton within 2 at 4-2. That score doubles for a final of 8-4 Cazenovia.
Sunday Sports Scores
College Softball
- Cazenovia 14, SUNY Canton 0
- Cazenovia 8, SUNY Canton 4
- Ithaca 10, St. Lawrence 2
- Ithaca 5, St. Lawrence 1
College Baseball
- U. of Rochester 19, St. Lawrence 3
- U. of Rochester 21, St. Lawrence 13
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.