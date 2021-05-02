Thomas G. Allen, 79, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The graveside service for Thomas G. Allen will be 3:00pm Saturday, May 8th at Brookside Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow the service. There are no calling hours planned.
Thomas passed away at his home Tuesday, April 27th where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 79 years old.
Born in Watertown March 11, 1942, Thomas was a son to Daniel and Louise (Bond) Allen. He was educated locally and worked as a construction tradesman in Watertown.
On September 14, 1963 he married Sally J. Keggins at Holy Family Church, Watertown. Mrs. Allen passed away July 29, 2015.
Thomas will be remembered as an outdoorsman who enjoyed brook trout fishing, baseball, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his sons, James Allen of Macedon, Aaron Allen of Watertown; his siblings, Sally George of Georgia, Danny Allen of Clay; his sister in-laws, Joan Notell of Georgia, Ann (Bob) Fisher of Kentucky, Ann Keggins of Watertown, Jolene Allen of Watertown; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, Sally, Thomas is predeceased by 4 siblings, Richard, David, Pat, and Marry Crandall.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
