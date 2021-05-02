Watertown DMV closed this week due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown DMV office will be closed this week due to COVID-19.
County Clerk Gizzelle Meeks released the closure information Sunday afternoon.
Meeks says Public Health has placed the entire DMV staff on quarantine due to what she says is COVID-19 within the Watertown office.
The DMV will reopen Monday, May 10th by appointment.
If you have an appointment scheduled between May 3 -May 7, 2021, you will receive a phone call to reschedule your appointment.
The County Clerk’s Office continues to be open for regular business with no changes. To schedule an appointment for the Clerk’s Office, visit www.jeffersoncountyclerksoffice.setmore.com or call (315)785-3312.
