AT&T, Verizon sue over NY’s low-income discount law

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s plan for get everyone on the speediest information super highway has hit a roadblock.
Telecom industry groups representing AT&T and Verizon are suing to block New York’s law that requires internet service providers to offer high-speed broadband service to low-income customers at a discount.
The groups tell Bloomberg that New York is over stepping its regulatory authority.
Governor Cuomo said he knew there’d be pushback.
Last month, Cuomo signed the legislation that requires internet companies to offer a $15-a-month plan for families who qualify.
