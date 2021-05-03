Contact Us

WWNY/WNYF can be contacted by:

Phone: 315-788-3800

Mail: WWNY/WNYF-TV 120 Arcade St. Watertown, NY 13601

Email:

newsroom@wwnytv.net (comments on news stories, news tips, story ideas, closings & cancellations)

wwny@wwnytv.net (comments or questions on the station’s Public File and access to it, the station’s programming, website, mobile Apps, or technical issues.)

captioningcomplaints@wwnytv.net (Issues or complaints about Closed Captioning)

To send an obituary please e-mail: obits@wwnytv.net

Click Here to add an event to our 7NEWS COMMUNITY CALENDAR

For weekday news tips, or closings and cancellations we highly recommend calling 315-788-3800. On nights and weekends use newsroom@wwnytv.net.