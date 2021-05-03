Court documents: Provost raped, tortured woman, threatened 2 children

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Last month, we told you about a 35 year old Massena man facing 48 criminal counts, including rape and sexual abuse. Now, court documents reveal Media Provost had three alleged victims, including children.
The court papers allege that Provost first handcuffed a woman to a bed and screwed plywood over the windows. He’s accused of raping and torturing her.
Court records also reveal that Provost allegedly handcuffed a boy and a girl to their beds and threatened them with a knife.
“Anytime you have a child who is a victim, they are still in the developmental stages of their life so, we worry about long-term consequences and want to make sure they get whatever help they need to deal with whatever the allegations are,” said St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.
Provost has already served a prison term for a criminal sexual act. He was picked up on the current charges upon leaving Mohawk Correctional Facility on April 22. He appeared in Massena Village Court that same day.
“At the conclusion of that hearing, the defendant was held for the action of the St. Lawrence County grand jury and remanded back to the jail on bail,” said Pasqua.
It’s alleged to have all happened in Massena in the fall of 2018. Massena police investigated along with Homeland Security.
The warrant for Provost’s arrest on the 48 counts was issued from village court. The next steps will now take place in county court.
He could be indicted by a grand jury there and stand trial or he could try to reach some kind of plea deal with prosecutors.
