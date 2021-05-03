Danielle Marie Cole, 46, of Akwesasne

Danielle had a smile that could brighten the darkest of days, she always thought of everyone before herself and offered a listening ear to anyone who needed it. Her passion and affinity for Art and anything creative lead her to create many beautiful homemade crafts for friends and community members. Danielle also loved the holiday and decorating her home. Her favorite holiday was Christmas because of her love for spending time with friends and family during the holiday season and also because she loved to put up and decorate 5 Christmas trees (one of which is still standing).