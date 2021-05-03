Danielle Marie Cole, 46, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Danielle Marie Cole, 46, passed away on May 1, 2021 at Massena Hospital after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Danielle was born on January 4, 1975 in Massena, the daughter of Cynthia “Cyndi” Cole and Joseph Oakes. She attended St. Regis Mohawk and Salmon River Central Schools. Danielle was currently enrolled in classes at SUNY Potsdam pursing a degree in Art History.
A very talented artist, she previously owned and operated Beauty in Bloom Floral and Gift Shop for several years before passing the business onto her daughter, Ashlyn. Danielle enjoyed assisting her daughter with beautiful floral arrangements for the community and made many friends and touching many hearts along the way. Besides creating works of art, she also enjoyed spending time with her beloved granddaughter, “Babycakes;” her friends, family and furry companions, Big Dog, Ree, and Trixie.
Danielle had a smile that could brighten the darkest of days, she always thought of everyone before herself and offered a listening ear to anyone who needed it. Her passion and affinity for Art and anything creative lead her to create many beautiful homemade crafts for friends and community members. Danielle also loved the holiday and decorating her home. Her favorite holiday was Christmas because of her love for spending time with friends and family during the holiday season and also because she loved to put up and decorate 5 Christmas trees (one of which is still standing).
Danielle is survived by parents, Cynthia Cole (Dennis Sarro) and Joseph Oakes (Loretta); her two children, Ashlyn Lazare-Cole and Grayson Phillips-Cole; her beloved granddaughter, Arienne “Babycakes;” her sister, Brittany Sarro-Cole (Jared Munson); her nieces and nephews, Abigail, Easton, and Jayden; her brothers, Jordon and Zachary Oakes, all of Akwesasne. She is also survived by her godparents, Carol and Alan Cree; a chosen sister, Babette Sunday; and many aunts, uncles, cousins; and best friends.
She was predeceased by her companion, Todd Wilson and her grandparents, Barney and Beatrice Cole and John and Isabelle Oakes.
Friends may call Thursday 4-8:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be held later in the spring in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Akwesasne.
Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy inside has been reduced.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Breast Cancer Society, Little Pink Houses of Hope or Caring Hearts of Akwesasne.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences and view her funeral services online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
