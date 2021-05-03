Jeffrey P. Measheaw, 57, of Ogdensburg

Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Linda Measheaw of Ogdensburg, NY; his five children, Terry Lynn Hamilton and her husband ,Lucas, of Ogdensburg, NY, Heather Leeson and her husband ,Robert, of Ogdensburg, NY, Corey Legault, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Christina Miller, of Ogdensburg, NY; his brothers, Bernard Jr. and his companion, Kate West, of Lisbon, NY, Jay Measheaw, of Ogdensburg, NY, Chris Measheaw, and his companion, Terriah Kelly, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Adam Measheaw and his wife, Nancy, of Ogdensburg, NY; his sisters, Lynn Measheaw and her companion, George Brooks, of Richville, NY, Helen Middlemiss and her husband Robert, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Mary Bevins, of Ogdensburg, NY, seven grandchildren, a lifelong friend, Deana Legault and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeffrey is predeceased by his father, Bernard Measheaw, his son, Jenson Measheaw, and brother Gary Measheaw.