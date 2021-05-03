Jeffrey P. Measheaw, 57, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Jeffrey P. Measheaw, age 57, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Dave Demers officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery following the service. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Measheaw passed away unexpectedly on Saturday night, May 1, 2021.
Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Linda Measheaw of Ogdensburg, NY; his five children, Terry Lynn Hamilton and her husband ,Lucas, of Ogdensburg, NY, Heather Leeson and her husband ,Robert, of Ogdensburg, NY, Corey Legault, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Christina Miller, of Ogdensburg, NY; his brothers, Bernard Jr. and his companion, Kate West, of Lisbon, NY, Jay Measheaw, of Ogdensburg, NY, Chris Measheaw, and his companion, Terriah Kelly, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Adam Measheaw and his wife, Nancy, of Ogdensburg, NY; his sisters, Lynn Measheaw and her companion, George Brooks, of Richville, NY, Helen Middlemiss and her husband Robert, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Mary Bevins, of Ogdensburg, NY, seven grandchildren, a lifelong friend, Deana Legault and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeffrey is predeceased by his father, Bernard Measheaw, his son, Jenson Measheaw, and brother Gary Measheaw.
Jeffrey was born on September 24, 1963, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Bernard Measheaw and Linda (Clark) Measheaw. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy High school.
Jeffrey enjoyed working on small engines, going to the casino, and loved gathering together with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.