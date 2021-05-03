LaFargeville goes yellow on what would have been fallen firefighter’s 22nd birthday

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Parts of the north country were painted in yellow Monday to honor Peyton Morse, the fallen Watertown firefighter.
Monday would have been his 22nd birthday. In his hometown of LaFargeville, there was plenty of Peyton’s favorite color on display, with yellow hearts shown at people’s homes, the post office, the library and school.
Bottoms Up Tanning has yellow hearts painted on its windows.
“It’s very nice to just drive by out of town and see all the hearts or go walk to the school and see all the hearts. It’s nice the community came together for them. He was a very liked kid,” said Kendra Bresett, owner.
Morse died in March after suffering a medical emergency at a training center in Montour Falls.
Over the weekend, Morse’s family was given his college degree from Siena College.
