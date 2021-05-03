Mostly cloudy with spotty showers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be a mild, but sometimes rainy day today.
Showers will be off and on. Some areas could see some fog, too.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
We’ll have rain overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s.
Spotty showers are in store for both Tuesday and Wednesday, with mainly cloudy skies in the afternoon. It will be in the upper 60s on Tuesday and the upper 50s on Wednesday.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
It will be in the mid-50s from Friday through Sunday. It will be partly sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and partly sunny again on Sunday.
