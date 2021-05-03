1 new COVID death, 104 new cases reported in region since Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Since their last COVID-19 reports on Friday, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Monday that they have had another 104 new cases of the coronavirus. One new death was reported in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported one new death 61 new infections since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,683 cases of the virus.
Five people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths now stands at 85.
Officials said 6,411 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 24 new cases since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,208 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 3 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 109 cases are active and 7,003 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 19 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,189.
The death toll remains at 30.
Three people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,095 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.