Richard C. Green, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard C. Green, 93, of Stone Street, passed away May 1, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Mr. Green was born September 7, 1927, in Watertown, son of Ivan and Mary (Netto) Green. He entered the United States Army in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1946. On September 13, 1952 he married Frances Marra at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Claude Sechi officiating.
Mr. Green was a Store Manager for Loblaws, a Night Crew Manager for Acme Supermarkets and retired in 1989 from the Ft. Drum Commissary as Manager.
He was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, a member of the American Legion and the Northside Improvement League. He enjoyed drawing, painting, woodworking and going to the casino.
Surviving besides his wife, are two daughters and a son-in-law, Karen and David Terry, So. Plainfield, NJ and Mary Frances Coppola, Watertown, four grandchildren, Gregory Hedler, Andrew Hedler, Johanna Greco, and Michael Coppola, three great grandchildren, Jack Hedler, Anthony Greco and Francesca Greco. A brother Robert died before him.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Church. Burial will follow Glenwood Cemetery with military honors. Contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville, MD 20852.
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
