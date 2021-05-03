St. Lawrence County residents report rumbling noise, shaking ground

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A number of people in St. Lawrence County are reporting they felt the earth move at around 1 p.m. Monday.
There are websites where people share observations about seismic activity.
On one site, dozens of people from both St. Lawrence County and southeastern Ontario, Canada reported a rumbling noise, rattling windows and the ground shaking.
The U.S. Geological Survey has no report of earthquakes in that area.
SUNY Potsdam, which has a seismograph, said it recorded nothing with a magnitude over 1.0.
7 News has reached out to Fort Drum to see if it might be the origin. We’ll update this story if we hear from officials there.
