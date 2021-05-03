Teaching kids the value of saving and giving

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s never too early to start saving.
Watertown Savings Bank and the Victims Assistance Center are teaming up to give away small piggy banks to teach kids the importance of saving and giving.
The project is called “Little Philanthropist.” Children keep some saved money, but the teaching here is that some money goes to the Victims Assistance Center so other kids affected by violence at home can get help.
“The whole idea behind this is just teaching kids good habits at a young age, teaching them how to give back to the community and teaching them financial habits as well,” said Madelaine Taylor, development director, Victims Assistance Center.
“Our hope from the bank’s perspective is that kids find saving, donating, and maybe spending a little fun, that they carry that through their lifetime, and they recognize the bank is there to help them when they need it,” said
Brandy Phillips, chair, Watertown Savings Bank Events & Community Involvement Committee.
Kids will save from now through July.
