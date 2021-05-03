William Robert Armstrong, 44, of Morristown

Bill made no bones about who his friends were. Anyone who spent time with him knew you never had to wonder what was on his mind because it was most likely going to come out of his mouth. We found it both endearing and infuriating at times, but we always knew where we stood with him. He loved a spirited argument over trivial facts and won more often than any of us care to admit. Every time he was wrong, however, we documented it. Those notes will be framed. He thought that if he said something loud enough or with enough conviction, it made it true. It did not.