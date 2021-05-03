Your Turn: feedback on shooting, gas tax & saying no to marijuana sales

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Most of your feedback is about last Wednesday’s shooting at a Watertown real estate business. The owners were allegedly killed by a former employee, who later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound:
Prayers for the victims and all 3 families.
Judy LaJuett
No words. So very sad and upsetting in a normally safe community.
Lisa McKenna
Thank you to all law enforcement officers involved. While most were hiding behind locked doors, you did what you had to do.
Jeff Cronk Jr
A state proposal would likely increase taxes on gas by 55 cents a gallon. The money would be used for environmental issues:
These higher taxes COULD be helpful for the projects mentioned, but many people cannot afford the increases.
Lorraine Payette
No wonder people are leaving this state in droves.
Michael Maloney
The town of Watertown is considering opting out of allowing marijuana sales:
Going to miss out on that tax money...Pretty silly to opt out.
Ashley Fitzgerald
Their choice. The state gave each area the right to decide.
Rick Bunk White
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.