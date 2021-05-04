Artist Submission Opportunity

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The North Country Arts Council invites artists to join us at a Pop-Up Art Market on July 24, 2021 from 10am to 2pm at the park in Public Square in Watertown. This is a juried art and art-oriented show and all works sold must be created by the artist, rather than something purchased to sell.
Spaces are limited; therefore, applications will be accepted and spaces assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Artist spaces are 10x10 feet with at least six feet between each space, for the fee of $30 per space. All participants will handle their own sales and must have a NYS Sales Tax Certificate.
Application and at least three photos of your art work can be sent to oakeslauraj@gmail.com, and payment can be made at https://north-country-arts-council.square.site/#UykAIo. Applications will be accepted no later than June 15. 2021.
Applications can also be mailed and a check sent to North Country Arts Council, 95 Public Square, Ste. 201, Watertown, NY 13601, but applicants must email three photos to oakeslauraj@gmail.com.
Once your application and fees are received, applicants will receive an email of acceptance and will be updated with any additional information as it becomes available. If for any reason you cannot participate, no fees will be refunded after July 1, 2021.
For more details or information, contact NCAC Secretary Laura Oakes at oakeslauraj@gmail.com or call (315) 489-3504.
