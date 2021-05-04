Arts All-Star: Rachel Fenton

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rachel Fenton was drawing even before she went to school.
“It was just something that came naturally to me,” the South Lewis artist said.
She’s this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
She’s applied to the art program at Mohawk Valley Community College and hopes to transfer to a four-year school after that.
The goal? Fashion design.
“I really love, like, weird fashion,” she said. “Designing stuff that’s cool and new and interesting, I think is really fun.”
