CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Rev. Robert Russell, a resident of Canastota and formerly of Colton, will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery following the services. Robert passed away on January 22, 2021 in Syracuse, NY. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .