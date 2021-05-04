Derek J. Hansen, 34, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Derek J. Hansen, 34, of Pink Schoolhouse Rd., passed away, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY.
Born on August 20, 1986 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Richard V. and Christine A. Files Hansen. He was a 2004 graduate of Indian River Central School and attended Paul Smith’s College.
Derek worked for Felice Moving & Storage, Watertown, NY, as a Move Coordinator since June of 2005.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, socializing, 4-wheeling, being outdoors, working on the land where he and Katie were going to build a house and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his fiancée, Kathryn J. “Katie” Clark; his mother, Chris Warren and step-Dad, Wes, Evans Mills, NY; his father, Richard “Rick” Hansen and wife, Cheryl, Pittsford, NY; maternal grandfather, Ron Files, Great Bend, NY; grandmother, Peggy Warren, Lufkin, TX; parents-in-law, Sam and Jayne Clark, Theresa, NY; three siblings, Justin Hansen, Evans Mills, NY, Jenalyn Savage and companion, Casey Brown, Tupper Lake, NY, Hunter Hansen and companion, Dovea Sibley, Theresa, NY; brother-in-law, Robert Clark and fiancée, Ryley Strouse, Theresa, NY; three nieces, Aubreigh, Everleigh and Ethel; a nephew, Emmett; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
His maternal grandmother, Charlene Files and his paternal grandparents, Carole and Gerry Shaff passed away previously.
Casual attire is requested for calling hours will be 4-8 pm, Friday, May 7, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
