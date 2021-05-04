Donald “Donnie” J. Wills, 67, of Dexter

He served in the Army from 1972 - 1975. During that time, he spent six months in Germany. He later re-enlisted with the Army National Guard and served in Operation Desert Storm with the 145th Maintenance Company. He retired from the National Guard with over 20 years of service. He also worked as a civilian on Ft. Drum. While at Ft. Drum, he worked for Directorate of Logistics at the ammunition supply point. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator and a fuel handler. He retired from Ft. Drum in 2008.