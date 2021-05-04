A gray, gloomy day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ll have a day of drizzly rain and patchy fog.
Showers will be off and on in the morning, with a smaller chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Rain will be off and on overnight. Lows will be around 50 degrees.
A cold front moves through and knocks temperatures down for Wednesday.
It will be a rainy day – particularly in the morning – and it could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid-50s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.
It will be in the low 50s on Saturday and the mid-50s on Mother’s Day. It will be partly sunny both days.
Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
