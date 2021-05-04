Highlights & scores: college & high school baseball, high school lacrosse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - College and high school sports were on the local slate Monday.
We begin with college baseball at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds as Jefferson hosted Tompkins-Cortland in a doubleheader.
Here are highlights from game one.
In the top of the first, Tompkins-Cortland looks to get something started early, but Keegan Post runs one down in left-center for the out.
In the bottom of the first, Nick Cody is on the mound for Tompkins-Cortland. He retires the Cannoneers in order as the game remains scoreless.
In the top of the second, Cannoneers starter Anthony Martinez records the strikeout, keeping Tompkins-Cortland off the scoreboard.
In the bottom of the second, Lachlan Rees with a deep blast to center and the hit eludes the outfielder. Rees ends up on second with a double.
Later in the inning, bases loaded, Keegan Post draws the walk, forcing in a run. Jefferson now on top 1-0
The visitors, though, score two in the top of the third -- 2-1 Tompkins-Cortland.
Tompkins-Cortland goes on to beat Jefferson 13 to 1 in the first game and 3-1 in the second.
High school baseball: Massena vs. Canton
Canton hosted Massena in Northern Athletic Conference baseball.
Canton starting pitcher David Zuhlsdorf faces runners on first and second but gets out of the jam with an infield grounder and a bang-bang play at second base.
Massena would literally steal the first run of the game in the third inning. Terry O’Connor lays down a successful squeeze bunt with Chris Paige scoring -- 1-0 Raiders.
Tom McGregor then goes up the middle, the play is juggled at second. Everybody’s safe, including Mason Phillips alertly scoring from third -- 2-0 Massena.
Massena’s defense was flawless, handling even tough plays from the hole.
Raider pitcher David Dubray came within one batter of a perfect game, giving up the lone hit to Scotty Ahlfeld with two out in the final inning to settle for a one-hitter.
Massena beat Canton 9-0.
High school lacrosse: Canton vs. Salmon River
Canton hosted Salmon River for the opening day for NAC boys’ lacrosse.
The scored is tied 2-2 in the second quarter when Canton’s Dan Mahoney gets inside and bounces the shot -- Golden Bears up 3-2.
Canton’s Colin Taylor wins the faceoff and jets in to score just seven seconds later -- Canton up 4-2.
Tahanakota Elijah scores off a screen shot, cutting the Bears’ lead to 4-3.
Mahoney fakes the pass and lasers another goal, making it 5-3 Canton.
From behind the net, Mahoney gets drilled to the turf, but still scores to complete the hat trick.
Canton goalie Cade Chezum makes two dazzling close-range saves, but the third shot by Stone Chubb finally finds the mark.
Canton goes on to defeat Salmon River 9-6.
Monday’s local scores
College baseball
Tompkins-Cortland 13, Jefferson 1
Tompkins-Cortland 3, Jefferson 1
High school baseball
Beaver River 7, South Jefferson 6
Thousand Islands 13, Sandy Creek 0
Copenhagen 9, Belleville Henderson 3
Massena 9, Canton 0
Heuvelton 6, Madrid-Waddington 3
Salmon River 12, OFA 5
Potsdam 8, Malone 2
Tupper Lake, Parishville-Hopkinton -- postponed
Norwood-Norfolk 10, St. Lawrence Central 0
High school softball
General Brown 14, Indian River 10
Lyme 9, LaFargeville 8
Belleville Henderson 20, Copenhagen 5
South Lewis 18, Lowville 8
Carthage 21, Gouverneur 7
Heuvelton, Hammond -- postponed
Parishville-Hopkinton 13, Tupper Lake 10
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Canton 9, Salmon River 6
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 13, Cicero-North Syracuse 12
High school golf
General Brown 7, Thousand Islands 0
Alexandria 7, South Lewis 0
Lyme 7, LaFargeville 0
OFA 252, Gouverneir 254
Malone 248, Madrid-Waddington 328
Tupper Lake 321, Colton-Pierrepont 337
Massena 223, Potsdam 263
