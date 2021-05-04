Marian L. Vaadi, 91, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marian L. Vaadi, 91, of Vaadi Rd., passed away, Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.
Born on September 2, 1929 in Theresa, NY, she was a daughter of James C. and Vera A. McDermott Fitchette and a 1946 graduate of LaFargeville Central School.
Marian married Steven Vaadi, Jr., on February 15, 1947 at St. John’s Catholic Church, LaFargeville, NY. He passed away September 18, 2004.
She was a self-employed interior decorator, painting and wallpapering around the area, for many years.
Marian was a 4-H Leader for 20+ years and member of the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum and St. John’s Altar and Rosary Society.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include three children, Linda Champagne and husband, James, Albany TWP, ME, Lori Klock and husband, Craig, LaFargeville, NY and Steven Vaadi, LaFargeville, NY; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Vaadi, LaFargeville, NY; a brother, Michael Fitchette, Watertown, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, her husband, two sisters, Cathryn Fitchette, in her youth and Ethel Freeman and a brother, Byron Fitchette all passed away previously.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gwen’s Food Pantry, 36213 NYS Rt. 180, LaFargeville, NY 13656.
