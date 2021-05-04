Mary J. Maguire Bronson Wood, 95, of Colton

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary J. Maguire Bronson Wood, age 95, of Colton, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Nursing home in Ogdensburg, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Saturday from 9 – 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Josephs.
Mary lived a very full, happy and meaningful life. Born of Irish immigrants, Patrick J. Maguire and Mary A. Kavanaugh, she emigrated from Canada to the US at age 3. Mary was a hard worker starting in her early teens working the counter at Fishman’s Department store. She also worked at Ma Bell Phone Company, as well as Carey’s Jewelry. In her later years she worked as a nanny and cook for the Turbett family of Potsdam and the Schilling family of Hannawa Falls. As hard of a worker as Mary was, she enjoyed life to the absolute fullest with family and friends. Whether a wedding or a funeral, a riverside party at her home in Brown’s Bridge, a lively card game with her favorite ladies, or a ‘Skirts and Flirts’ Friday night of square dancing, Mary was always down for a good time. Mary loved sharing stories and connections of people and places of the North Country. She loved a good drop-in from family and friends where she served you a perfectly poured toddy while enjoying a long chat at the kitchen table or on the front porch watching boats pass by. Mary was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Colton, and frequently attended masses at the Newman Center and St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Potsdam. Some of Mary’s fondest memories were being able to travel back to Ireland from where her family originated, as well as hosting her Irish relatives when they came to the United States to visit.
Mary’s family would like to thank the amazing community at St. Joe’s of Ogdensburg. Words cannot truly express our gratitude and appreciation for the care and love you gave Mary in her final years of life. She is survived by her children; Karen (Frank) Musick of Warrensburg, Illinois, Michael (Janice) Bronson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kathy (Andy) Connelly of South Colton. Mary had 8 grandchildren. Jason (Desiree) Cummings, Megan Cummings, Kim (Kurt) Veenstra, Nick (Jessica) Bronson, Danielle (Chad) Andrews, Shelby (Mark) Connelly , Kali (Daniel) Murphy, and Maggie (Kevin) Connelly-Perkins. She has 19 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her sister, Rose Camp formerly of Pierrepont, two brothers, John Maguire of Watertown, Vinnie (Kathy) Maguire of Adams Center. She is predeceased by her husband’s Gilbert H. Bronson and Albert Wood, three sisters Gertrude Adams, Irene Bronson, Viola Bronson, and her brother Patrick Maguire, two sister-in-laws; Tina Morrow and Luella Maguire and three brother-in-laws; Kenneth Camp, Bernard Adams, Bernard Bronson, and Gilbert L. Bronson. Mary will be remembered with love for her perfectly painted long red nails, her fiery spirit and her Irish Eyes that were Always Smiling. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Mary J. Bronson Wood.
