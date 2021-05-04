Mary J. Maguire Bronson Wood, 95, of Colton

Mary lived a very full, happy and meaningful life. Born of Irish immigrants, Patrick J. Maguire and Mary A. Kavanaugh, she emigrated from Canada to the US at age 3. Mary was a hard worker starting in her early teens working the counter at Fishman’s Department store. She also worked at Ma Bell Phone Company, as well as Carey’s Jewelry. In her later years she worked as a nanny and cook for the Turbett family of Potsdam and the Schilling family of Hannawa Falls. As hard of a worker as Mary was, she enjoyed life to the absolute fullest with family and friends. Whether a wedding or a funeral, a riverside party at her home in Brown’s Bridge, a lively card game with her favorite ladies, or a ‘Skirts and Flirts’ Friday night of square dancing, Mary was always down for a good time. Mary loved sharing stories and connections of people and places of the North Country. She loved a good drop-in from family and friends where she served you a perfectly poured toddy while enjoying a long chat at the kitchen table or on the front porch watching boats pass by. Mary was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Colton, and frequently attended masses at the Newman Center and St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Potsdam. Some of Mary’s fondest memories were being able to travel back to Ireland from where her family originated, as well as hosting her Irish relatives when they came to the United States to visit.