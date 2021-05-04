Ogdensburg police arrest 2 men, seize crack cocaine and cash

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A traffic stop in St. Lawrence County ended with the arrests of 2 New York City men and the seizure of crack cocaine and $12,000 in cash.
Ogdensburg Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle on Route 812 in the town of Oswegatchie last Friday.
According to police, a K9 sniffed out drugs, leading authorities to find more than 8 ounces of crack cocaine and over $12,000 in cash inside the vehicle.
Police arrested 34 year old Thomas Troche of Brooklyn and 44 year old Harry Martinez of the Bronx.
Both were charged with a felony count of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
They were arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and ordered held without bail in the county jail.
The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted by the U.S. Border Patrol, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, and
Homeland Security Investigations.
