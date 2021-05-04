Man dead following shooting in St. Lawrence County

TOWN OF DEKALB, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man is dead following a shooting in St. Lawrence County early Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe told 7 News the shooting happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on County Route 18 in the town of DeKalb.
No suspect has been taken into custody, but he said investigators have persons of interest. He said the public is not at risk.
According to Bigwarfe, deputies initially responded to a report of an intruder and/or an assault.
Police are investigating and we’ll update this story when we get more information.
