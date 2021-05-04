Roy Frank Hammecker, 82, of Glenfield

Roy is survived by his wife Susan; four children and their spouses, Lori and James Farquhar, Watson, Cindy and Michael McLean of Colton, Keith Hammecker and his wife Libby of Cobleskill, Kimberly and Edward Smith of Lexington Park, MD; two step-sons and their wives, Michael and Myra Harrold of San Mateo, CA, and Christopher and Tina Harrold of New Bremen; ten grandchildren, Collin and Julie Farquhar, Zoe and Sophia McLean, Caitlin and Cassidy Hammecker, Nicholas Fayle, Brianna Flynn, Jackson and Naomi Harrold; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Linda Hammecker of Baldwinsville and their son and his wife, Michael and Diane Hammecker of Boston, MA; a sister-in-law, Victoria Kappel of Sherburne, and her two sons Julian and Christopher.