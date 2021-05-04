SPCA: Meiko the cat & open houses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Meiko is a year and a half old and has been at the Jefferson County SPCA about a month.
Executive director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez says the fun and loving cat has been at the shelter a little longer than what staff likes. They prefer getting pets out the door in about two weeks.
The SPCA is having open houses at its main shelter on Water Street in Watertown. They’re each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s a chance for people to look over the shelter’s pet selection.
To adopt a pet, you need to make an appointment during regular shelter hours.
You can do that – and see what pets are available – at jeffersoncountyspca.org.
