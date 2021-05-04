State’s eviction moratorium extended, Assembly Minority Leader calls it ‘unsustainable’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lawmakers in Albany have extended the state’s eviction moratorium.
The order, which expired May 1, will now go through August 31.
That means residential and commercial tenants can’t be evicted because of the pandemic.
The state is providing $2.4 billion dollars in federal money to give rental relief and people who receive the money will have to prove financial hardship because of the pandemic.
The extension not supported by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.
The Pulaski Republican said, “This unsustainable, short-sighted policy will lead to a drastic decline in affordable housing options as landlords face foreclosure or stop renting altogether.”
Downstate Democrats say keeping people in safe housing has never been more important than it is now.
