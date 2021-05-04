CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sue Ellen (Suzy) Macaluso Lail of Cape Vincent passed away Sunday afternoon May 2nd, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday May 6th at Holy Family Church in Watertown. There will be a church viewing from 1-2pm , followed by the Mass. All our welcomed to say good bye to our beautiful Suzy.
She was born in Watertown on February 3rd,1965, the daughter of Attorney Carmen J. and Helen L. Macaluso during a blizzard. She grew up in Watertown until her family moved to Chaumont in 1986.
She graduated Watertown High School in 1983 and earned an associates degree in marketing from J.C.C. in 1985.
She married William (Bill) Lail on September 18, 2004 in All Saints Church in Chaumont.
Suzy worked as a medical transcriptionist for over 30 years . Her last position was with North Country Orthopedic Group in Watertown. She attended both All Saints Church in Chaumont, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Rosiere. Active in both parishes, she sang in the choir, was a Eucharistic minister, taught CCD, and served on the church board in Rosiere.
There isn’t enough time or space to write all the wonderful things Suzy did in her short beautiful life. Always placing others before herself, she would bring you a ginger ale at 2am to ease your upset stomach, or hold your hand as you poured out your heart, with a cup of coffee and cigarette in hand , with no questions asked. These and other numberless acts of kindness were done while battling a debilitating disease of her own.
For those of you who are living with cancer, she would want you to know that this is not what took her life, and to never give up fighting.
Her humor was sharp and self-abasing, and always on target. She had an insight and understanding of the world and of people that was uncanny , and wise beyond her years.
She loved music, writing, dogs, shared meals with family and friends, and long heart to heart conversations with those she loved. Her fur baby Chewy and her sisters’ dogs would make her heart sing with joy. Her deep abiding faith and love of God sustained her throughout her life.
She leaves, broken hearted, her husband Bill ( and her beloved dog Chewy), four sisters, Nina M. Venezia, King of Prussia,Pa., Camille A. Macaluso, Watertown, Teresa R. Macaluso and her companion Jerry Weinstein, Watertown, and Karen E. Mikos and husband Frank, Chaumont; two nephews and a niece Joseph Venezia, Benjamin Mikos and Marsha Siegrist, great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Along with her parents , Suzy is predeceased by her sister, Stephanie M. Macaluso and her brother in law, Paul G. Venezia.
If you were blessed to have Suzy in your life, then you would understand that to know her, was to love her. Forever in our hearts. Well done , good and faithful servant. You have fought the battle and won.
Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.