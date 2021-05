CAMDEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arrangements for Timothy F. Hatch, 66 a resident of Camden, NY and formerly of South Colton are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Hatch passed away Monday afternoon at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Timothy F. Hatch.